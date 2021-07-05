Nakuul Mehta sports a nose piercing to break stereotypes; netizens call him 'Ranveer Singh 2.0'

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta never misses a chance to impress his fans with his mesmerising pictures and fun videos.
The actor, who has been in the television industry for quite some time now, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to experimenting with fashion.
Recently, Nakuul posted a few pictures and a video posing in a denim jacket. He accessorised it with a nosepin!
"Normalising nose pins for Men. Sign the petition on comments, please," he captioned one of his posts.
Moments after he shared the post, fans and industry colleagues went gaga over his new style. They took to the comments section to praise his look, however, some users also trolled him.
"Ranveer Singh 2.0," a user commented, while another one wrote, "Accha nahi lag raha hai."
"U look good without nose pins," a fan commented on his post.
"Bhai itne achhe apne look pr ye nose pin pahan kr image mt kharab kr..Ye jinke pahane ki chiz h unhi ko achha lagta hai..Baki apki marzi," read a comment.
"No way!! Please leave somethings exclusively for us only," a female fan commented.
"It's not looking good plz nikal do. Uske bina hi aap handsome dikhte ho," read another comment.
Meanwhile, Nakuul and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, become parents to a baby boy in February 2021. The two often share pictures and videos with the little one and even have a separate Instagram handle for their little munchkin.
On the work front, the actor is in talks with the makers of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2' and may reportedly pair opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. He is best known for his TV shows 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' and 'Ishqbaaaz among others.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)