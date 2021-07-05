Nakuul Mehta sports a nose piercing to break stereotypes; netizens call him 'Ranveer Singh 2.0'

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta never misses a chance to impress his fans with his mesmerising pictures and fun videos.

The actor, who has been in the television industry for quite some time now, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to experimenting with fashion.

Recently, Nakuul posted a few pictures and a video posing in a denim jacket. He accessorised it with a nosepin!

"Normalising nose pins for Men. Sign the petition on comments, please," he captioned one of his posts.