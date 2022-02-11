Nakuul Mehta shares romantic liplock with wife Jankee Parekh in 'sarson ka khet'; watch video

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are one of the most popular couples of the television industry.

Nakuul recently shared a video of them romancing in an open mustard field.

In the video, Nakuul and Jankee are seen standing by a tree in a field recreating 90s romance. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes and as the music goes ahead they come closer and share a kiss.

Nakuul added Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai', from the romantic movie 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun' in the background.

He captioned his post, “Cause we found Sarson ke Khet & Her @jank_ee”.

Nakuul and Jankee met in college and fell in love and later tied the knot. They have been married for 10 years now and always express their love for each other publicly. They often share loving posts on social media with each other.

On the work front, Nakuul is currently seen in the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', playing Ram Kapoor. His chemistry with Disha Parmar is loved by the audience. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:00 PM IST