Naagin 4: Rashami Desai shares first promo, behind the scene pictures from the supernatural show

From ugly spats with housemate Sidharth Shukla to confessing love for beau Arhaan Khan -- and then getting to know about his marriage, child and former wife -- actress Rashami Desai's stint in "Bigg Boss 13 wouldn't seem like a smooth one. Yet Rashami is elated. For one, the show has made her a household name. Also, the "Uttaran" fame actress says surviving the "Bigg Boss" house has made her a stronger person.

Now, the Telly diva is all set to resume work onscreen in the popular show ‘Naagin 4’. She seems very happy to be part of such a popular franchise as "Naagin". "I consider myself lucky to get an important role in 'Naagin 4'. It's a different character for me. I am quite excited to explore supernatural space," Rashami added, about entering the Colors show, while speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of Ample Missiion and Aneel Murarka's fashion show 'Sindoor Khela'.