Naagin 4: Rashami Desai shares first promo, behind the scene pictures from the supernatural show

From ugly spats with housemate Sidharth Shukla to confessing love for beau Arhaan Khan -- and then getting to know about his marriage, child and former wife -- actress Rashami Desai's stint in "Bigg Boss 13 wouldn't seem like a smooth one. Yet Rashami is elated. For one, the show has made her a household name. Also, the "Uttaran" fame actress says surviving the "Bigg Boss" house has made her a stronger person.
Now, the Telly diva is all set to resume work onscreen in the popular show ‘Naagin 4’. She seems very happy to be part of such a popular franchise as "Naagin". "I consider myself lucky to get an important role in 'Naagin 4'. It's a different character for me. I am quite excited to explore supernatural space," Rashami added, about entering the Colors show, while speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of Ample Missiion and Aneel Murarka's fashion show 'Sindoor Khela'.
Sharing the promo of the show on Instagram, she wrote, “Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on. Can’t wait for you all to see me as Shalaka in #Naagin4”
Rashami also added a few still from behind the scenes and captioned it as, "And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I'm bringing forth to you a new side of me with this new show! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project, Naagin 4"
Is she still in touch with any of her "Bigg Boss 13" housemates -- especially Sidharth? Rashami laughed and said: "I have not met Sidharth yet. I met (runner-up) Asim Riaz after the finale and spent some quality time with him. I am happy for him, he is doing well. I met a couple of other contestants, too. I hope to meet all of them soon."
"I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too," Rashami added.
With inputs from IANS
