Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin joins Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama

‘Naagin 4’, the supernatural drama Naagin 4 is set to launch on Colors. After revealing Nia Sharma as the lead of the show, creator Ekta Kapoor has now unveiled Jasmin Bhasin as the second naagin.

Ekta Kapoor introduced Jasmin to the fans by posting an intro video on her Instagram. Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorous in the naagin avatar. Ekta captioned the video, “Welcome to the world of Nagins. @jasminbhasin in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel ….”