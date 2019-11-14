Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin joins Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama

Ekta Kapoor just revealed Jasmin Bhasin as the second ‘naagin’ for the 4th part of Naagin franchise.
After Nia Sharma as the lead, Neha Bhasin is the second naagin on EKta Kapoor’s drama series ‘Naagin 4’.
‘Naagin 4’, the supernatural drama Naagin 4 is set to launch on Colors. After revealing Nia Sharma as the lead of the show, creator Ekta Kapoor has now unveiled Jasmin Bhasin as the second naagin.
Ekta Kapoor introduced Jasmin to the fans by posting an intro video on her Instagram. Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorous in the naagin avatar. Ekta captioned the video, “Welcome to the world of Nagins. @jasminbhasin in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel ….”
Jasmin Bhasin reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “And for everyone who wanted to see me back on television, I am back in an as nagin. Can’t thank enough to @ektaravikapoor mam @muktadhond mam @balajitelefilmslimited for this. And my apologies to everyone for denying or ignoring your questions about whether I am doing nagin 4 or not, I had no intention to lie or ignore but it’s best for some things to be revealed at the right moment . I hope you all will forgive me and give me the same amount of love like always.”
Indianexpress.com reported that according to a source, “Jasmin was one of the first to be approached for the show. She has always been known as the bubbly young girl and this was a chance for her to break that image. It would be also her first attempt at supernatural drama and she is quite excited about it. Along with her and Nia, Sayantani Ghosh will also join the cast as one of the pivotal characters. The actors are already prepping up for their roles, and the show will go on floors soon.”
Jasmin Bhasin made her television debut with Tashan-E-Ishq. She then went on to star in Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Last month, Ekta Kapoor introduced Nia Sharma as the face of Naagin 4.
Ekta shared, “Welcome to the world of Naagins “Nia Sharma” @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon.”
Nia showed her excitement about joining the franchise and wrote, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege.”
The Naagin series launched in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the female leads. The show went out to be a huge hit. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in for the third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri have played the male leads in the three seasons.
