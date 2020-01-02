'Naagin 4' actress Nia Sharma's sexy pictures in red hot bikini go viral

Mumbai: "Naagin 4" star Nia Sharma is making a bold style statement and adding oomph on social media by sharing images of herself in bikini.

The actress turned heads on Instagram by sharing bikini clad images. With her wet hair tied in a bun, the actress is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She has completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

"Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals," she wrote with the images, which have gone viral on the social media.