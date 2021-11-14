'Naagin 4' actor Sayantani Ghosh to tie the knot with Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in Kolkata

Actress Sayantani Ghosh is all set to tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata.

According to a report in ETimes, the wedding will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

Sayantani has taken a week-long leave for her marriage.

Reportedly, Sayantani and Anugrah, who is in the fitness industry, have been in a relationship for eight years. The two marked the eighth year of their togetherness by getting each other's initials inked on their wrists in August this year.

ALSO READ Karishma Tanna gets engaged to businessman Varun Bangera: Report

In one of her recent interviews, the 'Sanjivani' actor has said that her wedding festivities will be simple, honest and intimate. She added that she has given the traditional bridal lehengas a ditch and opted for a saree for her special day.

She said she always wanted to wear something that she could cherish and use for the rest of her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani plays the protagonist in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

She has appeared in other shows like 'Naagin 4', 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Mahabharat', 'Sanjivani 2' and others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:26 PM IST