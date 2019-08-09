'My upbringing does not allow me to take a life': Modi on using a spear

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be seen expressing his views on conservation of nature, his time in the Himalayas, his encounters with wildlife in his youth and the cleanliness drive in India in an episode of "Man Vs Wild".

A video, giving a sneak peek of the episode, was released on Friday.

In the show, adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, gives Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger. Modi says: "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist."

The special episode, which will premiere on August 12 on Discovery Channel, has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.