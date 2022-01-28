'My statement has been misconstrued': Shweta Tiwari issues apology after FIR over 'bra' remark

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' winner Shweta Tiwari has issued an apology after she landed in a soup following her controversial statement at a press conference in Bhopal.

She was also slapped with an FIR for allegedly making an offensive statement. "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements of my bra)," she can be heard saying in the now-viral video.

The statement has not gone well with some sections and they had also demanded an apology from the actress. On Friday, Shweta issued a clarification and a public apology stating that she did not want to hurt anyone.

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see," the statement read.

"As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," the statement further read.

A case has been registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shyamla Hills police station.

The FIR came after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the matter and instructed commissioner of Police, Bhopal to submit a detailed report in this regard.

When asked about the actor's statement, minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

Shweta had visited Bhopal for a press conference about her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:31 PM IST