'My son is missing': Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claims he hasn't seen his baby boy for 5 days

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had recently claimed that the popular Television actress is not allowing him to meet his 3-year-old son Reyansh has courted another controversy by stating that his baby boy is ‘missing’.

According to a report by Zoom TV, when Shweta tested positive for COVID-19, she left her son with Abhinav.

Shweta tested positive for COVID-19 last month, a week after her co-star Rajeshwari Sachdev.

Tiwari revealed that she had taken the COVID-19 test after she developed a cough. The 'Bigg Boss 4' winner said that she has sent her son Reyansh to live with his father Abhinav Kohli, while her daughter Palak is staying with her, maintaining social distancing at home.

Now, Abhinav has alleged that he took care of Reyansh for 40 days after the “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” star and her daughter Palak refused to take care of him.

Kohli added that he had left his son with his mother, who looked after the lad.

In an interaction with E Times, he said that since October 25, Reyansh has been missing and he doesn’t know his whereabouts. He added that Shweta took his son to an undisclosed location and has been ignoring his calls.

He also alleged that the actress has blocked him and hasn’t seen his son for the last 5 days.

Earlier, Abhinav claimed that Shweta treated him 'like a servant' and made him run errands, while she was busy shooting "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan".

The 'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor who was accused of domestic violence by Shweta claimed that there's no case against him and he's still in touch with his estranged wife.

In 2019, it was reported that Shweta Tiwari had filed a case against her husband, accusing him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter, and also slapping her. The FIR was allegedly lodged at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali on August 10.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.