'My fighter went through it all': Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh on their 11-month-old son Sufi being in the ICU for COVID-19

Populat television actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh and 11 months old son Sufi have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jankee took to her Instagram to inform her followers about their COVID-19 diagnosis, over a week after Nakuul had contracted the virus.

She penned an emotional note about Sufi testing positive recently, and the brave fight of the little one in the ICU.

Jankee revealed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive.

"While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet. Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication," Jankee wrote.

"We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it? His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single-handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too," she added.

"I will be forever grateful to my nanny who agreed to step in to the Covid ICU & take care of Sufi after the first two days as my body had almost given up. Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it’s to just 1 more parent. Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison," Jankee concluded her post.

On December 24, Nakuul had informed his fans and followers about his diagnosis on social media.

Prior to his diagnosis, Nakuul was shooting for his daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' with Disha Parmar.

He also travelled to London for the shoot of the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

Meanwhile, several celebrities from the film and television industry, including Arjun Bijlani, Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and others, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:28 PM IST