'My Eid wish this year will be mercy from Allah for the whole world': Iqbal Khan

The fasting month of Ramadan has come to an end and Muslims across the globe have begun celebrations for Eid with fervour, prayers, and feasting.

And it’s no different for actor Iqbal Khan, who is all geared up to celebrate the festival with his family at home, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iqbal, who was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawaani, told the Free Press Journal that just like 2020, this year too the actor has no plans of stepping out.

"Obviously, because of the pandemic, we are celebrating Eid at home with lots of prayers. I won't go to the mosque for Eid namaz as well," he said.

When asked about a typical Eid day at home, the actor stated, "So every year, I go for Eid namaz and after I return, we have breakfast together and eat sheer khurma prepared by my wife. If the situation would have been normal, we would have stepped out for lunch as we don't prefer any one person cooking the whole day and not enjoying it."



Iqbal, who was born and brought up in Srinagar, recalled some of his childhood memories of the festival, and said, "My childhood memories of Eid are the best. I remember I used to collect Eidee from everyone and then enjoy the whole day. I used to go to Dal Lake, take a Shikara ride all the way to Nehru Park, swim there, and then eat lots of ice cream."