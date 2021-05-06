'My dear daddy, I miss you': Hina Khan remembers happy moments with her late father

Actress Hina Khan, who lost her father last month due to cardiac arrest, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram where he is seen living life to the fullest.

The actress also penned little notes along with the pictures.

In one of the photos, Hina is seen wearing a blue suit while she hugs her father. The duo is seen laughing happily in the photo. Hina captioned it, "Please keep smiling in heavens my angel (sic)."

Some of her other posts read, "My Dear Daddy I miss you," "My full of life Daddy" and "I know you will watch our Back.. we will always be together.."

Have a look at some of the pictures here: