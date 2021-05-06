'My dear daddy, I miss you': Hina Khan remembers happy moments with her late father

Actress Hina Khan, who lost her father last month due to cardiac arrest, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram where he is seen living life to the fullest.
The actress also penned little notes along with the pictures.
In one of the photos, Hina is seen wearing a blue suit while she hugs her father. The duo is seen laughing happily in the photo. Hina captioned it, "Please keep smiling in heavens my angel (sic)."
Some of her other posts read, "My Dear Daddy I miss you," "My full of life Daddy" and "I know you will watch our Back.. we will always be together.."
Have a look at some of the pictures here:
Hina's dad suffered a cardiac arrest on April 20. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who is quite active on social media, remained inactive for a few days.
Hina was extremely close to her father and would call herself 'dad's princess'. Hina often shared pictures and videos with her dad.
A few days after her father's demise, Hina tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Hina has shared two pictures of herself and shared how difficult it is to not be able to comfort and hug her mother at such a time. She also requested everyone to send prayers for her.
On the work front, Hina was recently seen in the music video Bedard, which also featured Stebin Ben and Sapan Krishna.
She will be seen in a new music video, Patthar Wargi, next alongside Tanmay Ssingh.
Hina, who rose to fame as Akshara with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in 2020. She also ventured into the digital space with Zee 5's Unlock and later appeared in MXPlayer's web series Damaged 2.
