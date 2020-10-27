Mumbai: 'Udaan' actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed by producer for turning down advances

A 29-year-old television actress Malvi Malhotra, best known for her role in Colors TV's 'Udaan', was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a sharp knife on Monday night near Versova in Andheri (W). Police said, the attacker, identified as Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh, had been pursuing the actress for a while and attacked her after she repeatedly turned down his romantic proposal. Singh has been booked for attempt to murder charges and is yet to be traced after he fled the spot in his luxury car.

In a statement given to the Versova Police Malhotra said that she came in contact with Singh on the social networking website Facebook in 2019, and met him four times at a nearby cafe. During their meet, Singh had said that he was a producer and wanted to collaborate with her in a project. "Soon after, Singh proposed to me and I declined the offer, only to be pursued again. He kept asking me to meet him, but I refused and blocked him on social media. Immediately after that he began stalking me," Malhotra said in the statement.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9pm on Monday, just a day after the actress returned from her shooting schedule in Dubai, when Malhotra was walking home from a cafe near the Fisheries Road. Singh approached her in an Audi car (MH-04-BS-1744) and stopped it right in front of her. Singh then told the actress that he wants to talk to her, but Malhotra scolded him for stalking and asked him to stay away.

"In a fit of rage, Singh said that he will die and kill her too, following which he removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Malhotra thrice, in the stomach and her arms. As she called out for help, Singh escaped in his car and sped away," said a police officer. The locals rushed Malhotra to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri (W), where she is recuperating.

Subsequently, a case of attempt to murder and stalking was registered against Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh at Versova police station on Monday. "We are probing the case and search operations to nab him are underway," said Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector of Versova police station.