Mumbai: NCB raids TV actor Gaurav Dixit's Lokhandwala residence, seizes huge quantity of drugs

By PTI

Dixit's name cropped up in the interrogation of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier, he added.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team conducted a raid at the residence of television actor Gaurav Dixit in Andheri's Lokhandwala area and allegedly seized a huge quantity of drugs, an official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out on Friday evening by the Mumbai unit of the NCB after it received a specific input, he said.

Dixit, and a foreign national woman who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid, and a hunt was on for both of them, the NCB official informed.

