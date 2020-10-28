Mumbai: 'Nagin' actress Nia Sharma's handbag stolen from her car

Television actress Nia Sharma's handbag was stolen from her car in the Lower Parel area of the city on Wednesday.

The "Nagin" actress took to her verified Twitter account to appeal to Mumbai Police for help.

"@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. " Nia tweeted, sharing a photograph of her handbag.