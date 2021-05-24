Mumbai: Cyberbullies trolling 'Mahabharat' actor Aayush Shah, sister Mausam sent to 14-day judicial custody

Moving swiftly, a Mumbai Police team swooped on two cyberbullies based in Haryana and nabbed them for trolling and harassing 'Mahabharat' fame actor Aayush Shah and his sister Mausam Shah, officials said here on Monday.

Following a complaint by the Shah siblings to the VP Road Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rajendra Chavan, Senior Police Inspector Hemant Bawdhankar and Police Inspector Avinash Mandale acted quickly.

Using tech-intel, they set up a team which managed to zero in on the duo - the Shahs' ex-employee Rohit Goyal and his partner Harshit D. Mittal - both based in Cheeka, Haryana, for allegedly abusing Mausam Shah on social media and attempting to extort money through blackmail.