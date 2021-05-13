Mukesh Khanna's sister passes away, actor says 'I am shaken for the first time in my life'

Actor Mukesh Khanna informed that his elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away due to congestion in the lungs in Delhi.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor added that she had successfully battled COVID-19 in 12 days.
The actor shared a picture with his sister and expressed his grief.
"Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today, my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family," he wrote in Hindi.
"After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by lung's congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life," the actor added.
Here's what he posted:
Recently, the Shaktimaan actor dismissed the rumours of his death. Khanna took to his Instagram to share a video and informed his fans that he is 'perfectly alright'.
He captioned the video saying, "I am perfectly alright." He added in Hindi that the people who spread rumors are the ones who create havoc. He also said that they should be 'caught and killed.'
Khanna further clarified that with the blessings of all his fans and loved ones, he is healthy. Take a look at the video here:
Khanna has been a popular name among the audience. Other than Shaktimaan, he is also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharat that became immensely popular.
