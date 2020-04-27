Mukesh Khanna clarifies 'Mahabharat' cooler moment, netizens second with proof

A recent episode of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' reminded the internet of the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', when viewers spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic character Bhishma Pitamah, has finally addressed the rumours. Mukesh said that BR Chopra was too careful with the making and the editing of 'Mahabharat' and couldn't make such a glaring mistake.

In an interview with TOI, he said, "I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya? I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”

This comes after netizens shared pictures from the latest episode of 'Mahabharat' and claimed that they had spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah. However, fans had rightly pointed out that it was just the design of the pillars.

BR Chopra's Mahabharat also featured Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show originally ran from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990. It is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.