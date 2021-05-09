Mother's Day 2021: Roshni Chopra gets candid about quitting acting, says 'didn't feel comfortable leaving kids at home'

Television actress and presenter Roshni Chopra, best known for her role as Pia from 'Kasamh Se', took a sabbatical from her acting career to be there for her kids - Jaiveer and Reyaan. The actress, who embraced motherhood for the second time in 2016, is now a digital content creator with over 335k followers on Instagram.
On Mother's Day 2021,actress-turned-content creator Roshni Chopra talks about how she manages to juggle her professional and personal life, self-care Sundays and more.
Talking about how she manages to find the perfect balance between motherhood and professional life, she says, "A lot of my personal and professional life somewhat intertwines and overlaps because part of my job is to share my experiences and I do share real and personal experiences very often."
"I also shoot a lot from my house which allows me to be at home and be near my kids. It's a conscious decision, it is why I weird away from acting because I didn't feel comfortable leaving them at home for so many hours and also on outdoor schedules. So, I think being a content creator is very flexible and also very fulfilling at the same time because am also able to share my real life experiences with people," she elaborates.
Asked if she experiences working-mom guilt, Roshni shares, "I don't really have working mom's guilt but yes there are lots of challenges from working from home because I feel that there are no lines."
"Children don't understand that when you're working they cannot come and approach you -- this is also a reason why I chose to work from home. But, yes it does have challenges and there are times when I really require and think of just having an office or a studio space that I would have uninterrupted time to work in, but, like I said, it's a conscious decision to be at home with my children. So, it's something I am very much in peace with," she says.
The former cricket show presenter, who now engages with thousands of people online, says that she has never been mom-shamed.
"Trolls are just nameless, faceless people asking for attention. I don't really give them much attention and I don't know too many people on my feed who have done mom-shaming. But, in general, I feel there are a certain kind of people who just want to say something negative to attract attention and that's the place they're coming from," Roshni says
"I try to not let it affect my own positivity and my own nature and state from which I am posting. If it's something logical that they point out, I am happy to engage in a conversation. But, if it's attacking sort of way, I just block or restrict them because it's not worth my time," she adds.
Roshni Chopra's parenting tip amid COVID-19 pandemic is 'P for patience!'
"It is an easy word to say but it is really hard to practice. I also struggle with it. But, the children are really going through something much more intensely than we're. They don't actually have any understanding of the extent of the pandemic. All their rights and all their enjoyment have been taken away from them. Social interaction has been taken away from them. So, we need to deal with them with a lot of patience, love and care," the actress says.
Sharing her self-care ritual, Roshini Chopra says that it is important to take some time out for yourself.
"Over the weekends, even though we're all working from home right now, I try to take out special time may be on a Sunday for myself. Like a self-care Sunday where I ask their dad to look after them and they all know they're not suppose to trouble momma at that time," the actor shares.
She further adds: "Whether it's just reading a book, enjoying a coffee or sitting in my balcony or putting on a facemask, a self care ritual which involves only me. Not answering what needs to be cooked for the day, not think about catering to someone else in my family but just really spending time with myself. May be, even just listening to music, which I really enjoy. I try to take that one hour out for myself over the weekend and I feel that really works well for me."
On the work front, the digital content creator has some campaigns, collaborations and shoots lined up.
"But all of it has been put on hold right now given the circumstances and the COVID-19 crisis in our country. I am really hoping that we all heal and get better soon and things get back to normal because God knows that our country, our economy and all of us need to be back and recover from this horrible pandemic," she says.
