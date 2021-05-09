Mother's Day 2021: Roshni Chopra gets candid about quitting acting, says 'didn't feel comfortable leaving kids at home'

Sharing her self-care ritual, Roshini Chopra says that it is important to take some time out for yourself.

"Over the weekends, even though we're all working from home right now, I try to take out special time may be on a Sunday for myself. Like a self-care Sunday where I ask their dad to look after them and they all know they're not suppose to trouble momma at that time," the actor shares.

She further adds: "Whether it's just reading a book, enjoying a coffee or sitting in my balcony or putting on a facemask, a self care ritual which involves only me. Not answering what needs to be cooked for the day, not think about catering to someone else in my family but just really spending time with myself. May be, even just listening to music, which I really enjoy. I try to take that one hour out for myself over the weekend and I feel that really works well for me."