Mother's Day 2021: 'One can always be a working woman and a fantastic mom', says 'Balika Vadhu' actress Smita Bansal

She further said, "Whatever time you spend with children it should be quality time. I absolutely believe in 'no gadget time' for the children. You have to have that period in the house, especially in today's time, when everyone will be off gadgets for some time. I have a 17-year-old daughter and if I don't give her time and never listen to what she says then I can never become her friend. But today, I can very happily say that I am more a friend to her than a mother because she comes and discusses and tells me everything. To maintain the balance, I have made sure, I give my children quality time and trust my family in my absence to take care of my children well."

When asked if the actress ever felt that being a celebrity mom was difficult, Smita said, "At times, yes! There have been times in the past when I and my family were out and having our little time and sometimes people didn't respect that. I am not complaining but at times, people do not respect your space and want to barge into it. And that's the time when it becomes a bit difficult and also it is extremely difficult sometimes to explain it to kids. When my daughters were younger, it was difficult to make them understand that the other person wants to click a picture with you or talk to you is because they see you on TV. But the child feels that why is someone talking to my mother or clicking a picture with my mother. That's the feeling they get when they are young but eventually they start understanding. But yes, I have gone through these phases and it has been difficult at times to explain things to them."

"My younger daughter had stopped going out with me at one point in time. She didn't like when fans clicked pictures with me. But these are phases that we overcome and things become fine once they start understanding things," she added.

Smita, who is blessed with two daughters Stasha and Anaagha with husband Ankush Mohla, is presently at her mother's place in Jaipur. She is quite active on social media and often posts fun videos on Instagram with her daughters. During the interaction, Smita also said that both her daughters have taken it from her to be extremely disciplined, loving and caring.