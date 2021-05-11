'Monisha, kitni moti ho gayi': Rupali Ganguly on being body-shamed by neighbourhood aunties postpartum

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with her show Anupamaa, recently opened up about the challenges she faced after her son’s delivery.

Rupali also said that she was body-shamed by her neighbourhood aunties and mentioned how the weight gain post delivery had affected her.

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress shared how she did everything she could but still couldn’t lactate enough for the child. The repercussions of which was weight gain which garnered her some nasty remarks from strangers.

Rupali revealed that from 58 kilos, she went up to 86 kilos when she delivered her son Rudransh.