Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar blessed with a baby boy; see pics

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar have welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

Addite took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with her fans and shared a picture.

"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite," read her caption.