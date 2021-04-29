Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar blessed with a baby boy; see pics

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar have welcomed their first child - a baby boy.
Addite took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with her fans and shared a picture.
"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite," read her caption.
'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' actor Mohit Malik also shared a picture on the photo-sharing app and shared the same statement.
The photo shows the couple holding each other's hands while the newborn is seen sleeping. However, the baby's face isn't clearly visible.
Anita Hassanandani, Manish Paul, Kunal Verma and others from the Television industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
"Many many congratulations," commented Anita.
Nauheed Cyrusi wrote, "Awwww yaaayyyy!!!! Congratulationssss!!!"
"Mohit many many congratulations !
Lots of love and blessing to the ‘three’ of you" wrote Shweta Gulati.
Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar, who tied the knot in 2010, announced the pregnancy in December, last year.
"As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love," they had shared.