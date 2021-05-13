Mohit Malik, Addite Shirwaikar name their baby boy 'Ekbir' - what does it mean?

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar welcomed their first child - a baby boy last month.

Ever since they became parents, Mohit and Addite have been posting pictures with their newborn. However, they have not revealed the face of the baby in any of the pictures.

On Wednesday, the couple announced on social media that they have named their son - Ekbir Malik.

"My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik," Mohit wrote on Instagram along with an adorable picture.

In the picture, Mohit and his wife are seen holding their child in their arms. Their son's name, Ekbir, is seen written on a board in front of them.

Have a look at his post here: