Mohit Malik, Addite Shirwaikar name their baby boy 'Ekbir' - what does it mean?

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar welcomed their first child - a baby boy last month.
Ever since they became parents, Mohit and Addite have been posting pictures with their newborn. However, they have not revealed the face of the baby in any of the pictures.
On Wednesday, the couple announced on social media that they have named their son - Ekbir Malik.
"My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik," Mohit wrote on Instagram along with an adorable picture.
In the picture, Mohit and his wife are seen holding their child in their arms. Their son's name, Ekbir, is seen written on a board in front of them.
Addite also shared an Instagram Reels video announcing the name Ekbir. In the caption, she revealed the meaning behind his name. It means brave.
Addite captioned her post, "What is in a name? Well you are Brave, You are Positive, You are Strong and you are our Strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir."
Mohit took to his official Instagram account on April 29 and posted a picture from the hospital where he was seen holding his wife, Addite's hand. The newborn baby was seen peacefully sleeping in the background.
However, Mohit blurred his baby's picture. He captioned it, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite (sic)."
Mohit and Addite, who tied the knot in 2010, announced the pregnancy in December 2020.
Reportedly, they met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in December 2010.