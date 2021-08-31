e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:48 PM IST

Mohit and Addite Malik share first picture of their son Ekbir as 'baby Kanhaiya' on Krishna Janmashtami

"Our Kanha @ekbirmalik bringing so much of laughter, giggles, smiles, happiness, naughtiness and innocence into our lives. All of you wanted to see Ekbir and we decided why not."
FPJ Web Desk
Television actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar Malik were blessed with a baby boy in May 2021.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Addite shared first glimpse of their son Ekbir and wrote, “Haathi Ghodha Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Our Kanha @ekbirmalik bringing so much of laughter, giggles, smiles, happiness, naughtiness and innocence into our lives. All of you wanted to see Ekbir and we decided why not, it’s only positivity that comes from you all for him!!! @mohitmalik1113."

Back in May, Mohit shared the news of their son's birth on Instagram and wrote, "My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one #grateful @additemalik."

"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite," wrote the couple, who tied the knot in 2010 after dating for a while.

Reportedly, they met on the sets of “Banoo Main Teri Dulhan”. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in December 2010.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
