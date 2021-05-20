Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam set sealed for violating lockdown rules; 8 crew members test COVID-19 positive

Due to rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has been temporarily suspended.

According to reports, the sets of the reality show at EVP film city in Chembarambakkam, Chennai, was sealed on Wednesday.

The makers had continued the shoot despite the lockdown and ban on film and television shoots amid the pandemic.

Also, eight crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the contestants are being shifted to a hotel.

According to a report in The Hindu, officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Thiruvallur, along with the police, vacated all contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff of the production house. They locked the premises and sealed it as per procedure.

A case has also been booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines.

The show, hosted by Mohanlal, continued to shoot for the 95th day with seven contestants on Wednesday.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 premiered on February 14 with 14 contestants. Further, Sajina, Firoz, Michelle, Angel Thomas, and Remya Panicker were seen entering the show as wildcard entrants. In the recent weekend episode, contestants Remya and Soorya Menon got evicted from the show.

Currently, there are eight contestants namely, Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Ramzan, Sai Vishnu, Noby Marcose and Kidilam Firoz competing for the title.