Misogynist Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna says MeToo happened after 'women stepped out, started working'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his onscreen stints “Shaktimaan” and Bhishma Pitamah on ‘Mahabharat”, has courted a fresh controversy for his remarks on the MeToo Movement.
Khanna, in an interview with The Filmy Charcha, asserted that women are to be blamed for the crimes against them, leading to the rise of cases under this movement.
He said that MeToo happens when women step out of the house wanting to equate themselves with men in every field of work.
“Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai,” said Khanna.
After making a heavily misogynistic statement, Khanna defended his stance and added that in a modern era, women wouldn’t want to be labelled as just a housewife, and he is not against them working.
Khanna isn’t new to making controversial statements in the media.
Earlier, the 62-year-old revealed why he chose to skip ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, citing it 'vulgar' and that he doesn't think 'there is a worse show than this'.
Back in April, Khanna slammed Ekta Kapoor for slaughtering the epic Mahabharata in her 2008 show, “Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki”.
He said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi."
Not just Ekta, but he also took a jibe at Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who was unable to answer a question on Ramayan, when she appeared on popular television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.
Khanna said that the re-telecast of mythological shows amid lockdown will help Sonakshi and people like her, who are unaware of these sagas.
Meanwhile on work front, Khanna is in talks to turn the tele-series "Shaktimaan" into a three-film franchise. The first film of the trilogy is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021.
