Misogynist Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna says MeToo happened after 'women stepped out, started working'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his onscreen stints “Shaktimaan” and Bhishma Pitamah on ‘Mahabharat”, has courted a fresh controversy for his remarks on the MeToo Movement.

Khanna, in an interview with The Filmy Charcha, asserted that women are to be blamed for the crimes against them, leading to the rise of cases under this movement.

He said that MeToo happens when women step out of the house wanting to equate themselves with men in every field of work.

“Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai,” said Khanna.