Meet Aslam Khan, the proxy actor you didn't notice who played several roles in 'Ramayan'

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan", which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen in 2020. However, it entered during an era best known for generating memes. While the best ones did tickle our funny bones, there was one in particular that stood out, revealing an interesting story behind it.
It is a quite common for junior artists playing smaller roles in projects to essay multiple characters over a period of time. Aslam Khan is one such actor in “Ramayan”, who has played several stints such as a servant, sage, enemy clan to name a few. Aided by his scintillating performance viewers aren’t able to notice that it’s the same person.
A twitter user who claimed that it's his father wrote "A very proud moment for me right now and thanks for airing the #RamayanOnDDNational as my father Sir Aslam Khan has been a part of a major supporting role."
Amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand. According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), "Ramayan" garnered 170 million viewers in four shows. Highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.
"Ramayan" is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name.
The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of "Ramayan" aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.
The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)