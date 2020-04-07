Meet Aslam Khan, the proxy actor you didn't notice who played several roles in 'Ramayan'

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan", which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen in 2020. However, it entered during an era best known for generating memes. While the best ones did tickle our funny bones, there was one in particular that stood out, revealing an interesting story behind it.

It is a quite common for junior artists playing smaller roles in projects to essay multiple characters over a period of time. Aslam Khan is one such actor in “Ramayan”, who has played several stints such as a servant, sage, enemy clan to name a few. Aided by his scintillating performance viewers aren’t able to notice that it’s the same person.

A twitter user who claimed that it's his father wrote "A very proud moment for me right now and thanks for airing the #RamayanOnDDNational as my father Sir Aslam Khan has been a part of a major supporting role."