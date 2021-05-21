Maniesh Paul reveals he was 'jobless' after marriage, wife Sanyukta 'took care of everything'

Actor and TV show host Maniesh Paul, who tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta in 2007, revealed that he was jobless after his wife moved to Mumbai and didn't even have money to pay his rent.

Maniesh, in an interaction with popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay, shared his love story and opened up about how his wife has been the biggest support.

"After moving in with me, Sanyukta took up a job as a teacher; I was juggling my job & a few anchoring assignments. We barely got any time together, but she never complained… not once," he shared.

"Then in 2008, I was jobless for a year–I didn’t even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. She’d say, ‘Be patient–you’ll get a great opportunity soon.’ And a year later, it did; I bagged a TV serial. Things started picking up–I went on to do reality shows & award nights," the 'Tees Maar Khan' actor added.