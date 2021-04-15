Mandira Bedi celebrates birthday eve in a hot pink bikini by the pool

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi's love for bikinis is quite evident in her recent Instagram story.

Mandira, who turned 49 on Thursday, shared a series of photos of her birthday celebration on social media.

Mandira looks absolutely stunning in the pictures and can be seen having a whale of a time with her friends. She selected a bikini in the shade of pink and completed her look with a pair of shades and a silver neckpiece.

Check out the pictures here: