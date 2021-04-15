Mandira Bedi celebrates birthday eve in a hot pink bikini by the pool

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi's love for bikinis is quite evident in her recent Instagram story.
Mandira, who turned 49 on Thursday, shared a series of photos of her birthday celebration on social media.
Mandira looks absolutely stunning in the pictures and can be seen having a whale of a time with her friends. She selected a bikini in the shade of pink and completed her look with a pair of shades and a silver neckpiece.
Check out the pictures here:
To wish her good friend, actor Mouni Roy shared a few special photos and videos on her official Instgaram account and penned an adorable caption for Mandira.
"Coz you’re Ahh-mae-zinggg!!! Just the way you are!!!! Cannot contain my jumping jack head heart body coz————- it’s your birthdayyyy *insert* suffocating her with cuddles & kisses & food @mandirabedi. Hey you...Phoebe to my Rachel, Hansel to my Gretel, Elinor to my Marianne, Biscof icecream to my nolen gurer sondesh," Mouni wrote.
She added, "I adamantly believe; “ always give more than you take” but it’s almost impossible with you, the love, attention, the care, your spirit, energy and zest for life Is, and shall always be unmatched. I’m so lucky to grow with you in love, thoughtfulness, wisdom (in the lanes less travelled in Bandra, Europe, Maldives & other places we are yet to visit) my dearest M. I miss you a bit much today, sending you Extraaaaa extra love today. Also waiting for one full day of a make belief birthday so we can celebrate it tog morn’ till the dusk light x."
"Happy happy birthday Sister. P.S do save me a few dances on the window sill, floor, pools, sofa tops, in the ocean & under moonlit skies. I Wuvvvvvv Youuu. P.p.s shamelessly stole the 3rd one, coz my thoughts exactly," Mouni concluded.
Mandira is married to director-producer Raj Kaushal. The couple has two kids - son Veer and daughter Tara. They adopted Tara recently in July last year.
Mandira made her Bollywood debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. She is known for her performances in TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aurat and in films such as Saaho, Meerabai Not Out, The Tashkent Files and Ittefaq.