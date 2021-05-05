Malaika Arora steps in for Shilpa Shetty as 'Super Dancer 4' judge

The television industry has taken a hit after the Maharashtra government stopped all shoots for the time being owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

Along with daily soaps, non-fiction shows have also made major changes like moving to a new shoot location and shooting without the audience.

Just like other shows, the makers of Super Dancer 4 have also decided to move to Daman for the shoot, however, one of the judges -- Shilpa Shetty will not be travelling to the new location.

According to a report in Etimes, Shilpa has preferred to stay back and the other two judges, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, have joined the unit and the shoot of the new episodes has begun at the new location.

Also, choreographer Terence Lewis and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora are the two new faces who have joined the unit to judge the show.