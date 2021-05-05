Malaika Arora steps in for Shilpa Shetty as 'Super Dancer 4' judge

The television industry has taken a hit after the Maharashtra government stopped all shoots for the time being owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.
Along with daily soaps, non-fiction shows have also made major changes like moving to a new shoot location and shooting without the audience.
Just like other shows, the makers of Super Dancer 4 have also decided to move to Daman for the shoot, however, one of the judges -- Shilpa Shetty will not be travelling to the new location.
According to a report in Etimes, Shilpa has preferred to stay back and the other two judges, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, have joined the unit and the shoot of the new episodes has begun at the new location.
Also, choreographer Terence Lewis and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora are the two new faces who have joined the unit to judge the show.
Last week, Super Dancer 4 was judged by filmmaker Farah Khan and choreographer Remo D'Souza. Super Dancer is a dance reality show, which has talented kids from across the country participating.
For the past couple of weeks, singing reality show Indian Idol 12 also has two of its popular judges missing, including Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.
Reportedly, third judge Himesh Reshammiya, who had stayed away from the show amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, has returned on the show. Also, the makers have approached Sukhvinder Singh to fill in for the other judges.
Music composer Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir were seen judging the show last week.
It is also learnt that the Dance Deewane 3 team relocated to Bangalore for shoot and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene will resume the shoot in the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, several restrictions have been imposed in a number of states. In Maharashtra as well, the restrictions have been extended till May 15 under the 'Break the Chain' campaign.
