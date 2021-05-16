Malaika Arora grooves to beau Arjun Kapoor's hit song on 'Super Dancer 4'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has stepped in for Shilpa Shetty as a judge in Super Dancer - Chapter 4, was seen grooving with co-judge Anurag Basu in the latest episode of the show. However, it got so much better when she grooved to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's hit track!
On Saturday's episode, the contestants brought to life folk dances from across the country. Malaika first performed the Dhunachi dance with Anurag Basu.
She then performed on Arjun's Tune Maari Entriyaan from the film Gunday.
The peppy track, which remained a chart-buster for quite a long time, was picturized on Arjun, as well as Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.
Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while, but it was only some time back that they confirmed their relationship. Speculation was rife that the couple was planning to tie the knot, but they have maintained that the rumours are baseless and that they are not in any hurry to get hitched.
Meanwhile, last night, the dance reality show saw Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar as special guests.
Last week, a video of Malaika dancing to her hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the movie Dil Se, with a young contestant also surfaced online.
Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the makers of the show have moved to Daman for shoot.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has appeared in a few reality shows. Her recent appearance includes Star vs Food, in which she was seen cooking her mum’s famous Malabar fish curry with chef Prateek Sadhu.
Meanwhile, Malaika has been quite active on social media. She often shares videos and photos with her fans. The star recently shared several videos related to yoga and workout.
