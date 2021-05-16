Malaika Arora grooves to beau Arjun Kapoor's hit song on 'Super Dancer 4'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has stepped in for Shilpa Shetty as a judge in Super Dancer - Chapter 4, was seen grooving with co-judge Anurag Basu in the latest episode of the show. However, it got so much better when she grooved to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's hit track!

On Saturday's episode, the contestants brought to life folk dances from across the country. Malaika first performed the Dhunachi dance with Anurag Basu.

She then performed on Arjun's Tune Maari Entriyaan from the film Gunday.

The peppy track, which remained a chart-buster for quite a long time, was picturized on Arjun, as well as Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while, but it was only some time back that they confirmed their relationship. Speculation was rife that the couple was planning to tie the knot, but they have maintained that the rumours are baseless and that they are not in any hurry to get hitched.