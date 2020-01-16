Makki di Roti, Sarson Ka Saag treat for Gokuldham society’s residents on Lohri

The artists were left licking their fingers after polishing off the sumptuous meal with a delicious Gaajar ka Halwa as dessert. In fact post shooting, most of the team went for an extra helping of the Makke Di Roti and Sarson Ka Saag. Some actors had never tasted this Punjabi delicacy earlier and kept raving about the dinner for a long time.

“It was a perfect meal to go with the cold weather in Mumbai currently. This is a specialty cuisine enjoyed especially during winter and we were lucky enough to have the best of weather and a wonderful Punjabi meal to go with it,” says Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal in the show.