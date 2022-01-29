'Making a wish come true': Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in a Manish Malhotra sequined saree, see pics

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is taking over social media with her stunning photoshoots. She never fails to leave any stone unturned when it comes to delivering fashion looks. The beauty, who rose to fame during 'Bigg Boss 13' has a massive fan following.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared pictures from her latest shoot wearing a gorgeous six-yard blush pink sequinned saree with shimmer blouse. The saree had a heavily embellished border with a matching sequinned patti and pallu with feather adornments.

She completed her look with a diamond necklace and a pair of tear-drop earrings and rings. She left her hair loose and kept her makeup subtle yet on-point.

The caption read, 'making a wish come true . . .how do you feel ?' Her fans also went gaga over the stunning photos and started pouring love into the comment section.

Shehnaaz Gill is a name synonym to 'Bigg Boss' because of her funny and cute antics in the show. Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer’s post 'Bigg Boss' transformation is one everyone is surprised by.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate in the song 'Such A Boring Day' had also created a buzz.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:32 PM IST