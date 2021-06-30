Major fire breaks out on the sets of Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan's show 'Molkki'; actors traumatised

A major fire broke out due to a blast on the sets of Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan's show 'Molkki' recently.
Reportedly, the incident took place at Klicknixon studio in Chandivali where the sequence for Purvi – Vipul’s wedding sequence was being shot. Priyal and Naveen Sharma play the roles of Puri and Vipul respectively. On the other hand, Amar essays the role of Virendra Pratap Singh.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and the situation was brought under control immediately. Also, the entire cast and crew were present at the studio when the mishap took place.
According to a report in TellyChakkar, this incident took place a few days ago. An eye-witness said that fire was lit in the mandap set-up for the wedding sequence and it was connected to a gas cylinder.
Apparently, due to the gas leakage, the blast happened. The shoot was halted for a couple of hours.
The eye-witness also stated that the actors were traumatised after the incident, however, the director was kind enough to resume the shoot only after the actors were back to normal.
Actor Naveen also said that he was numb for a few minutes and thing weren't syncing in but later the production took charge of the situation.
The show is based on an Indian tradition that involves marrying off poor girls to a wealthy man in exchange for money. 'Molkki' has received immense love from the fans for its sensitive take on women's issues.
