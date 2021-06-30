Major fire breaks out on the sets of Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan's show 'Molkki'; actors traumatised

A major fire broke out due to a blast on the sets of Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan's show 'Molkki' recently.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Klicknixon studio in Chandivali where the sequence for Purvi – Vipul’s wedding sequence was being shot. Priyal and Naveen Sharma play the roles of Puri and Vipul respectively. On the other hand, Amar essays the role of Virendra Pratap Singh.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and the situation was brought under control immediately. Also, the entire cast and crew were present at the studio when the mishap took place.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, this incident took place a few days ago. An eye-witness said that fire was lit in the mandap set-up for the wedding sequence and it was connected to a gas cylinder.