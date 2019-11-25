Mahhi Vij slams troll who body-shamed her over post-pregnancy weight gain

Television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were present as a part of the panel at Bigg Boss 13. Mahhi Vij who has recently given birth to a baby was trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain by trolls on Instagram. The actor, however, had an epic reply to troll who body-shamed her.

Mahhi and Jay welcomed their lil munchkin on August 21 this year. They were present at the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Mahi wore a blue maxi dress and shared a few behind the scenes pictures on her Instagram. A troll instantly replied to her story saying, 'sharam kar moti'.

Mahi, however didn't take this harsh comment to her heart and had a fitting reply.

She asked the troll, "Was your mom thin after delivering you?"

"Gaali bhi dete hain, aur follow bhi karte hain. Fake accounts with no followers," she added further.

Here's Mahi's epic reply in a series of Instagram stories she posted: