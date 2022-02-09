Mahekk Chahal compares her role in 'Naagin 6' with 'Wonder Woman', says ‘we’re not making a joke’

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Mahekk Chahal, who will soon be seen in the supernatural show ‘Naagin’ season 6 has compared her role with that of DC superhero ‘Wonder Woman’.

In an interview with Indian Express, Mahekk said that she’s playing the Indian Wonder Woman who is saving the world from coronavirus.

She said, “It’s a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment. I don’t think we are making a joke as it’s a very serious subject.”

Meanwhile, Simba Nagpal has been cast as the male lead opposite his 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash in the sixth edition of the fantasy series.

Besides that, Urvashi Dholakia, who is best known for playing the role of Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' will play the mother of the female lead.

Actor Sudhaa Chandran is also all set to return to the popular fantasy fiction drama.

"It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up. Working with Ekta Kapoor once again after 'Naagin 3' is like a homecoming for me. I will be playing Seema's character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears," she said.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

'Naagin 6' will premiere on February 12 on Colors TV.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:27 AM IST