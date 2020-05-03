Mahabharat: Here are the DTH channels you can binge watch the epic for 3 hours every day

BR Chopra's Mahabharat featured Mukesh Khanna as Bhismah Pitamah, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show originally ran from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990. It is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Along with another epic 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' also broke TRP records. According to the latest BARC report, in the rural segment, 'Ramayan' which airs on DD National topped the list with 27,169 impressions, while 'Mahabharat' which telecasts on DD Bharati came on the fifth position with 6,228 impressions. In the urban segment, 'Ramayan' topped the list again with 34,228 impressions while 'Mahabharat' gained 10524 impressions.

DD Retro channel was launched by Prasar Bharati in April. The channel had tweeted, "To relive the nostalgia of your favourite memorable serials of Doordarshan, watch DD Retro."

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', 'Jungle Book', crime series 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Chanakya', 'Upanishad Ganga' and 'Shriman Shrimati' are the other shows that are back on Doordarshan TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown.