Mahabharat: Cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah reminds us of 'GoT' Starbucks cup

While the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup's cameo in the final season are still fresh! A recent episode of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', which is being re-telecast on Doordarshan, is reminding the internet of the same.
In the latest episode of 'Mahabharat', viewers spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah and took to Twitter to share pictures of the scene. While some were left in splits, other claimed that it was just the design of the pillar.
A user shared the picture of the cooler and wrote, "Bhishma Pitamah , Air Cooler use krre hai"
Reacting to the tweet a user commented, "This guy did it before game of thrones Starbucks cup meme."
While another wrote, "Yes .. I too have checked after reading this rumours... These are just edited pictures .. it was the design of pillars, not the cooler.. also don't doubt B.R. Chopra sir's work, they spent a lot of their energy and time to select the best actors for the roles and it was the best."
Here are the other reactions
BR Chopra's Mahabharat featured Mukesh Khanna, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.
