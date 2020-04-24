Mahabharat: Cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah reminds us of 'GoT' Starbucks cup

While the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup's cameo in the final season are still fresh! A recent episode of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', which is being re-telecast on Doordarshan, is reminding the internet of the same.

In the latest episode of 'Mahabharat', viewers spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah and took to Twitter to share pictures of the scene. While some were left in splits, other claimed that it was just the design of the pillar.

A user shared the picture of the cooler and wrote, "Bhishma Pitamah , Air Cooler use krre hai"