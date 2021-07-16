'Lucky to have started my journey with her around': Avika Gor on 'Balika Vadhu' co-star Surekha Sikri's demise

She added: "What can I say about Surekha ji , who showed us the way, who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. She has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like her in every possible way. Her love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like her."

Avika says she is very lucky to have worked with her.

"(I am) Very lucky to have started my journey with having her around. It was a blessing and I am sure wherever she is, she is blessing me and helping me grow. I have learnt to stay grounded from her," said Avika.

Talking about how Surekha was on sets, Avika recalled: "On sets she never made me feel that I was working with such an experienced person and I should behave in a certain way. She helped me grow . I learnt from her that everyday every character needs 100 per cent of you."

She added: "I have seen her work really hard and that will always be my inspiration."