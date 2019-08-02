Log kya kahenge? After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia goes nude for Yoga

Aashka Goradia best known for her role of Madhumati in Naagin is a Yoga enthusiast. After last week she inspired BFF Abigail Pande to shed all her inhibitions and pose half naked in a Yoga aasan, she shared a picture herself.

Aashka also met Nude Yoga Girl, who has become an internet sensation, and inspires people with powerful messages. She shared a picture of herself during a headstand with twisted legs posing bared for the camera. The repost comes from Nude Yoga Girl’s page, and the caption talks about how women are seen as objects to show or conserve sexuality which needs to change and evolve.

In the picture, Aashka can be seen wearing a blue bikini short as she faces the sea. Take a look: