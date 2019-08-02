Television

Log kya kahenge? After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia goes nude for Yoga

By FPJ Web Desk

The repost comes from Nude Yoga Girl’s page, and the caption talks about how women are seen as objects to show or conserve sexuality which needs to change and evolve.

Aashka Goradia best known for her role of Madhumati in Naagin is a Yoga enthusiast. After last week she inspired BFF Abigail Pande to shed all her inhibitions and pose half naked in a Yoga aasan, she shared a picture herself.

Aashka also met Nude Yoga Girl, who has become an internet sensation, and inspires people with powerful messages. She shared a picture of herself during a headstand with twisted legs posing bared for the camera. The repost comes from Nude Yoga Girl’s page, and the caption talks about how women are seen as objects to show or conserve sexuality which needs to change and evolve.

In the picture, Aashka can be seen wearing a blue bikini short as she faces the sea. Take a look:

#Repost @nude_yogagirl ã»ã»ã» Iâve talked with the amazing @aashkagoradia about the sexualisation & objectification of women in India. I wanted to share her thoughts with you. â¤ âA new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society. . Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there - the more muscles, the better. But the female form...this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of âPura pheno, log kya kehenge?!â [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household. . We have the Sari - of the most enchanting styles of garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a womanâs figure, is revered. Itâs traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini - oh no...baring a womanâs legs AND her stomach...âoh no,...too much.â And donât even think of insinuating toplessness! . Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. âWhy did we need to cover up?â Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing! . So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. Iâm done with that. And you should be too. . On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. Itâs woven into our culture. Yet itâs acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of âhow a good Indian daughter behaves.â . The female form is the most beautiful of Godâs creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.â â¤ï¸

Aashka is currently seen on screen for the two show Daayan. She got married to Brent, an American businessman and a weapons instructor in 2017. He introduced yoga in Aashka's life, and ever since, she has been inspiring her followers with her dedication.

