Lockdown austerity: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Saumya Tandon reveals her payments have been 'severely delayed'

Television actor Saumya Tandon -- known for her character as Anita Bhabhi for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - recently revealed that her payments have been 'severely delayed' amid the coronnavirus crisis. The actress also said that she was asked to take a pay cut by her producers.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya Tandon said, "Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed."
She added, "I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t."
Saumya isn't the first Television star to open up about the financial crisis faced by actors during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, Kasauti Zindagi Kii' actor Ronit Roy spoke about the woes of Television actors and also opened up about his own financial problems.
He said, "I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these production houses and channels who have these big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 kms away from a highway, they need to do something. They have to take care of the people on the ground. At a time like this if they don’t take care of the actors then it’s not fair. You have to pay them after 90 days, but they need now, give it to them now. They can’t stay hungry. It’s on both sides."
Popular Television actress Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4', had said, "Looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future."
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had also urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministry, in its letter, said the pandemic of COVID-19 has led to financial downturn for a large number of sectors of the economy, including the broadcasting industry.
This comes after two TV actors -- Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta -- had allegedly committed suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grewal was going through a major financial crisis, according to his friends.
Mehta had returned to her hometown Indore from Mumbai before the lockdown and was said to be depressed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)