Lockdown austerity: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Saumya Tandon reveals her payments have been 'severely delayed'

Television actor Saumya Tandon -- known for her character as Anita Bhabhi for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - recently revealed that her payments have been 'severely delayed' amid the coronnavirus crisis. The actress also said that she was asked to take a pay cut by her producers.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya Tandon said, "Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed."

She added, "I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t."