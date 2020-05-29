Lockdown austerity: After being sacked from 'Naagin 4', Nia Sharma admits she might have to take 'pay cuts'

Popular Television actress Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4', recently opened up about her exit from the show. In an interview, Nia said that she was at the top of her game in 'Naagin 4' and 'will have to go out and look for work' post lockdown.
Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that the show 'Naagin 4' will soon end. The Balaji Telefilm's head honcho also thanked Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria for being "outstanding on the show". Nia Sharma, in an interview with Times of India, spoke about her exit and revealed that she was informed by the production house in advance. She said, "Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision."
Addressing the reports of her getting slacked due to being 'expensive', she said, "It’s true that my work comes at a certain price, but that’s not why I am out of the show. If that had been the case, they would not have cast me in the first place. If I was expensive, they would not have casted me in the first place. Lockdown is the reason why this decision was taken. And, looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future."
On Thursday, apart from sharing the update, Ekta also agreed that she messed up a bit while working on the fourth season.
"I messed up a bit (and) hope to make up to you all soon. Till then let's give everyone the best season 4 finale ever," Ekta had said in her video message. Replying to the post, Nia wrote, "Someone of your Stature owes no explanation! Yet you’ve been so considerate to have taken it upon yourself, said things that mean the most for us at this moment. I immensely respect your gesture! ‘Ekta Kapoor’."
