'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky leaves Disney Plus revival as show-runner

Los Angeles: Terri Minsky, the creator of "Lizzie McGuire" has quit the Disney Plus revival as the show-runner of the project.
A new show-runner has not been announced yet, reported Variety.
"Fans have a sentimental attachment to 'Lizzie McGuire' and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to the publication.
Production on the revival has been put on hold as Disney searches for a new show-runner.
The show features original star Hilary Duff as the titular character dealing with the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.
Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are also returning for the Disney Plus series.
The original "Lizzie McGuire", focusing on the titular 13-year-old struggling with her middle school life, ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.
The show was adapted into a feature in 2003 titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie"
