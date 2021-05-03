'Life is incomplete': Abhinav Shukla's emotional post for wife Rubina Dilaik after she tests positive for COVID-19

Television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a sweet post for his wife Rubina Dilai, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Sharing a picture of a toothbrush and a toothpaste, he wrote: "Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby," and added hugs and kiss emojis.
Check out the post here:
Rahul Mahajan, Nikki Tamboli and Keerti Kelkar were among the others who reacted to the post
The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner is currently under home quarantine in Shimla.
She informed on social media on Sunday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has quarantined herself at home.
"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested," she wrote on Instagram.
Rubina was recently in Agra shooting for her popular show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".
She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.
"After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she says.
The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.
"Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," says Rubina.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)