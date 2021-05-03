'Life is incomplete': Abhinav Shukla's emotional post for wife Rubina Dilaik after she tests positive for COVID-19

Television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a sweet post for his wife Rubina Dilai, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing a picture of a toothbrush and a toothpaste, he wrote: "Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby," and added hugs and kiss emojis.

Check out the post here: