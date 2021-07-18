'Let's be a bit dignified': Sidharth Shukla gives a befitting reply to troll who said 'SidNaaz fans are sex-deprived aunties'

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla recently gave a befitting reply to a netizen who mentioned in a tweet that 'SidNaaz fans are sex-deprived aunties'.
The actor often acknowledges the love and support he receives from his fans and also interacts with them on social media.
Sidharth garnered a massive fan base after his 'Bigg Boss 13' stint. While he emerged as winner, his fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill was one of the finalists. During the show, fans loved their bond and since then, there is an army of SidNaaz fans.
However, the undignified words of a user didn't go down well with Sidharth and he requested the netizen to refrain from writing about any section of people.
"Was just listening a space, someone is saying #SidNaaz fd has only aunties and they are sex deprived bcs their husbands are not man enough and they are fulfilling their fantasy here," wrote a user.
The user added, "Not to mention, space was reputed one as per my some frnds Nut shell wht they think of women."
Responding to the tweet, Sidharth wrote, "Who ever said that would be really sick … please do not repeat that let’s be a bit dignified… even if we don’t like a particular sect of ppl .."
On the work front, after having a brief stint in the season 14 of 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth featured in a music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill for the song 'Shona Shona', sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.
He was most-recently seen in 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3' with Sonia Rathee.
He was also recently seen as a special guest in one of the episodes of 'Dance Deewane 3'.
