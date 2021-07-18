'Let's be a bit dignified': Sidharth Shukla gives a befitting reply to troll who said 'SidNaaz fans are sex-deprived aunties'

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla recently gave a befitting reply to a netizen who mentioned in a tweet that 'SidNaaz fans are sex-deprived aunties'.

The actor often acknowledges the love and support he receives from his fans and also interacts with them on social media.

Sidharth garnered a massive fan base after his 'Bigg Boss 13' stint. While he emerged as winner, his fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill was one of the finalists. During the show, fans loved their bond and since then, there is an army of SidNaaz fans.

However, the undignified words of a user didn't go down well with Sidharth and he requested the netizen to refrain from writing about any section of people.