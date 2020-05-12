Learning to drive is much safer, easier, feels Nia Sharma

Television actress Nia Sharma finds learning to drive safer and easier than riding a bicycle. Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself riding a cycle. She is seen dressed in a red sweatshirt paired with red yoga pants. The actress completed her look with sunglasses and her hair tied back to a ponytail.

"I remember injuring my knees everyday learning to ride a bicycle as a kid. Learning to drive is much safer and easier I'd say," she captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 141K times.

Nia, who ranked third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in 2016 and 2017 respectively, is currently seen on "Naagin 4", which revolves around the lives of shape-shifting serpent women.

She made her television debuted with "Kaali" but rose to fame for her role in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai". She has previously worked in shows like "Jamai Raja", "Ishq Mein Marjawan" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi 8" among many others.