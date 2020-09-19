Leaked! Inside pictures of Bigg Boss 14 house go viral; rainbow sofa, orange-pink beds, and more

In order to maintain social distancing, Salman will not be interacting with the contestants throughout the show and even post-elimination.

A report also suggest that the makers have decided to quarantine the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 14' at a hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai. After finishing the quarantine period, they will also have to undergo COVID-19 tests once again before entering the house. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the contestants will enter the 'Bigg Boss' house on October 1, two days ahead of the show's premiere.

TV channel Colors shared the premiere date of the upcoming season on its official Twitter and Instagram pages.

"2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect," the post read.

The makers also shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

The first promo of the "Bigg Boss 14" was released last month. It was shot at the 54-year-old actor's Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of the reality series, which aired from September 2019 to February this year.