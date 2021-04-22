'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor Aman Verma's mother passes away at 79

Television actor Aman Verma's mother Kailash Verma has died at the age of 79. She left for her heavenly abode on April 18, the actor has revealed.

The 'Baghban' actor has penned an emotional note mourning the loss.

Sharing a picture of his late mother, Verma wrote, "Life comes around in a complete circle. With a heavy heart I let all of u know that my mother #kailashverma left for her heavenly abode. Please keep her in your prayers and wishes. All condolences on the cell via msgs and calls, looking at the present COVID19 situation. GOD BLESS."