Kushal Tandon tests positive for COVID-19, goes under isolation

Popular television actor Kushal Tandon has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the actor is currently under isolation.

However, Kushal has not announced about his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media yet.

In August 2020, Kushal had informed that he had developed COVID-19 symptoms but he had fortunately tested negative.

Kushal rose to fame after essaying the role of a lover boy in 'Beyhadh'.

He was last seen in the web series 'Bebaakee' starring Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani. The show is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities.

In 2020, he was seen alongside Hina Khan in the OTT film 'Unlock'. The story of the film revolves around two people, Suhani and Amar. It shows how Suhani ends up installing a diabolical app off the web, only to win over the love of her life Amar.

He has also been a part of hit shows like 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain' and 'Bigg Boss 7'. Lately, he has been missing from the small screen as he is busy with web shows and music videos.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:09 PM IST