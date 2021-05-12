Kushal Tandon reports abusive troll to cybercrime over nasty comment on his 'azan' post

Kushal was last seen in the web series "Bebaakee" starring Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani.

The story of "Bebaakee" is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities.

Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while the boy hails from a rich family.

Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can't seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan's close-knit family and their business.

Last year, he was seen alongside Hina Khan in the OTT film "Unlock".

Kushal says he learned a lot from the shooting process adding that dark web is something many dont know about.

"It's gripping and exciting. I absolutely loved the way the director shot the film. I have learned a lot from his shooting process. The concept is unique, and people will relate to it. Dark web is something many people don't know about," Kushal said.

The story of the film revolves around two people, Suhani and Amar. It shows how Suhani ends up installing a diabolical app off the web, only to win over the love of her life Amar. But eventually, her compulsive addiction with the app's virtual assistant voice takes her to a different journey to fulfil her darkest wishes.